Telecoms group Orange Q1 core operating profits edge up 2 pct

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French telecoms network operator Orange said first-quarter core operating profit rose by 2 percent on a comparable basis, helped by higher revenues from Spain and Poland.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.598 billion euros ($2.83 billion) over the first three months of the year.

Sales in France, Orange's number one market, showed signs of stabilisation, with revenues dipping 0.1 percent over the period to 4.427 billion euros.

The former monopoly confirmed all its 2017 targets.