FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Telecoms group Orange Q1 core operating profits edge up 2 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 27, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 4 months ago

Telecoms group Orange Q1 core operating profits edge up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French telecoms network operator Orange said first-quarter core operating profit rose by 2 percent on a comparable basis, helped by higher revenues from Spain and Poland.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.598 billion euros ($2.83 billion) over the first three months of the year.

Sales in France, Orange's number one market, showed signs of stabilisation, with revenues dipping 0.1 percent over the period to 4.427 billion euros.

The former monopoly confirmed all its 2017 targets.

$1 = 0.9171 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.