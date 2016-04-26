UPDATE 2-Orange not looking at big cross-border telecom deals

* First-quarter sales helped by growth in Spain

* Merger talks in France likely to resume “at some point in time” (Recasts, adds analyst comment, shares)

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Orange is not currently looking to start merger talks with any of its main telecom rivals in Europe following the collapse earlier this month of a deal with Bouygues to create a dominant player in France.

The Bouygues deal would have cut the number of French telecoms operators to three from four and potentially ended a price war that started in 2012 with the arrival of Iliad ’s low-cost Free Mobile services.

The deal’s collapse has raised questions about what Orange might do instead. There has been a lot of speculation in the past few years about a multi-billion euro merger between Orange and other big players such as Deutsche Telekom and Telecom Italia.

“There’s absolutely no project we would be working on now regarding any incumbent in Europe,” Orange Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said on a call with analysts following the publication of the group’s first-quarter results.

He also said merger talks in France were likely to resume “at some point in time,” without providing a time frame.

Orange shares were up nearly 3 percent following Fernandez’s comments. They were up 0.64 percent by 1123 GMT, valuing the Paris-based company at around 39.05 billion euros.

“This is a rather a good sign,” Jacques de Greling, an analyst at Natixis, said. “A deal with another telecom incumbent means a cross-border deal, with no synergy. This would have led to a very bad misallocation of the capital.”

Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said earlier this year that the key to growth in the sector was the convergence of fixed networks and mobile services, rather than big cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Orange, France’s former state telecoms monopoly, reported a slight increase in sales in January-March, helped by growth in demand in mobile and fixed broadband services in Spain.

Total revenue grew 0.6 percent to 10.01 billion euros ($11.29 billion), while the Orange’s core operating profit fell 1.6 percent to 2.569 billion euros.

Orange confirmed its 2016 targets, including higher restated core earnings than in 2015 on a comparable basis.

Orange, which makes about half of its revenue from France, aims to increase turnover, notably by pushing its expansion in Africa and offering new banking services after the acquisition of 65 percent of Groupama Banque in France.