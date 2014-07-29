FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Orange won't carry Netflix on set-top boxes at first -CEO
#Market News
July 29, 2014

France's Orange won't carry Netflix on set-top boxes at first -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - France’s largest telecom operator, Orange, will not carry Netflix’s service on its roughly 10 million set-top boxes when the streaming video launches this fall, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Tuesday.

“I’ve decided that we will not market Netflix when it launches here,” Richard said on BFM Radio, adding that Orange could alter that stance later.

Netflix is planning to expand into Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg in September, taking its international addressable market to more than 180 million broadband households - double the current U.S. market.

The video streaming company has been in talks with Orange and other internet service providers in France in recent months, but has so far been unable to agree to commercial terms to market Netflix to French customers directly on their televisions as opposed to simply online or via the web app. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)

