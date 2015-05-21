FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange boss Richard put under formal investigation-judicial source
May 21, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Orange boss Richard put under formal investigation-judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Orange boss Stephane Richard was placed under formal investigation over allegations of complicity in the misuse of public funds in a long-running legal case, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

In 2013, Richard was already placed under investigation for alleged abuse of influence regarding the 2008 award of 403 million euros ($448.58 million) to French businessman Bernard Tapie while Richard was head of cabinet of then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund.

$1 = 0.8984 euros Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John

