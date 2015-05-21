Orange boss Richard denies allegations regarding Tapie affair

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard on Thursday firmly denied allegations of complicity in the misuse of public funds regarding the long-running Tapie affair.

Richard was placed under formal investigation regarding the case, a judicial source told Reuters.

In 2013, Richard was already placed under investigation for alleged abuse of influence regarding the 2008 award of 403 million euros ($448.58 million) to French businessman Bernard Tapie while Richard was head of cabinet of then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund.