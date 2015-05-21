FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange boss Richard denies allegations regarding Tapie affair
May 21, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Orange boss Richard denies allegations regarding Tapie affair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard on Thursday firmly denied allegations of complicity in the misuse of public funds regarding the long-running Tapie affair.

Richard was placed under formal investigation regarding the case, a judicial source told Reuters.

In 2013, Richard was already placed under investigation for alleged abuse of influence regarding the 2008 award of 403 million euros ($448.58 million) to French businessman Bernard Tapie while Richard was head of cabinet of then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Noelle Mennella, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by John Irish

