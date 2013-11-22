Orange expects higher-than-forecast Dominican sale within days-CEO

BARCELONA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - France’s Orange expects to announce a sale of its Dominican Republic business in the next few days for a price “significantly over” 1 billion euros, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Friday.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in Barcelona, Richard said he expected to announce a deal that was better than had been expected.

Reuters reported in July that the telecoms group was considering the sale of its Dominican Republic business, with forecasts at the time in the region of 900 million euros ($1.2 billion).

The sale is part of the group’s strategy to exit non-core markets to pay down debt.

“(We are) able to announce in the next days something about the Dominican Republic, in very attractive conditions,” he told the conference, before later telling reporters of the likely price.

Richard also said that for next year the group would focus on stabilising its core earnings and would look to deepen its relationship with Deutsche Telekom although a full merger was not on the cards.

He said the two groups were alligned in their thinking for their British joint venture EE and could float the unit or maintain the status quo.

“No decision has been made, all options are still open, but the most important thing to say is EE is doing very well and the quality of the asset is improving,” he said. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)