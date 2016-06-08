FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French state to remain among Orange's top shareholders - Hollande
June 8, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

French state to remain among Orange's top shareholders - Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that the French state intends to remain a major shareholder in Orange, the country’s number one telecoms operator.

“The state is one of the major Orange shareholders and intends to remain so because we consider it’s necessary for the company to have this government ownership even if there’s diversity in the capital base,” Hollande said at the opening of Orange’s new research and innovation site near Paris.

“But we don’t consider the presence of the state as an intrusion or an interference because we trust Orange’s managers and all of Orange’s staff,” he added.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said at the end of May that the French state did not intend to stay permanently in Orange’s capital base. The French government controls about 23 percent of Orange shares. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

