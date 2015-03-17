FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange confirms no talks with Telecom Italia took place
March 17, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Orange confirms no talks with Telecom Italia took place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard sought to put to bed the idea that the French group was interested in a deal with Telecom Italia, only weeks after he told media that it would be an interesting consolidation opportunity.

“I confirm the non-existence of all discussions of any type - preliminary or otherwise - with the management and shareholders of Telecom Italia by Orange,” he said a presentation of the group’s 2020 strategy.

Telecom Italia shares rose to a four-year high earlier this month after the head of Orange said a tie-up between the two phone companies would be attractive.

The Italian group’s chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday that no contacts had taken place and “nothing was on the table”.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus

