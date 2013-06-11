FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange CEO held for questioning in France for further 24 hours
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Orange CEO held for questioning in France for further 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - A French prosecutor decided on Tuesday to hold Orange CEO Stephane Richard for questioning for another 24 hours over his role in a 2008 arbitration process that resulted in a large pay-out to businessman Bernard Tapie, a source close to the investigation said.

Richard has been held for questioning in Paris since Monday. The process can last up to 48 hours until judges decide whether a person is put under formal investigation or not.

Richard was at the time head of cabinet to then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now the head of the International Monetary Fund. Richard has denied any wrongdoing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.