Orange CEO Richard held for questioning in Tapie case - source
June 10, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

Orange CEO Richard held for questioning in Tapie case - source

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Orange CEO Stephane Richard was held for questioning on Monday over his role in a 2008 arbitration process that resulted in a large pay-out to businessman Bernard Tapie, a judicial source said.

Richard was at the time head of cabinet to then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now the head of the International Monetary Fund. The fact of being held for questioning does not mean he will be put under investigation for the accusations. Richard has denied any wrongdoing. Orange declined to comment.

