February 16, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Orange CEO says has no plans to merge with Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange has no plans to merge with Telecom Italia, Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday.

“We have no plan regarding Telecom Italia, notably no buyout plan of Telecom Italia, I want to be very clear about it,” Richard told a news conference following the publication of full-year results.

And Orange has not talked about Telecom Italia with Vivendi , which owns 21.4 percent of the Italian telecoms operator, nor with Iliad, Richard said.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Alister Doyle

