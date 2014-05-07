FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange files Spanish competition complaints against Telefonica
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
May 7, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Orange files Spanish competition complaints against Telefonica

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange on Wednesday said it had filed two complaints with the Spanish authorities against former local giant Telefonica for breaching competition rules.

Orange said in a statement that Telefonica’s latest commercial deal which transfers for free clients with a 10 Mbps internet contract to a fibre optic package including TV content made it impossible for competitors to replicate the offer without supporting negative margins.

Under current rules Telefonica, a former monopoly which rents its copper network to competitors, is obliged to make it possible for them to replicate offers which include internet connexions below 30 Mbps.

Orange filed a second complaint about the lack of maintenance of the network and a drop in service quality.

The French group also urged the antitrust authorities to veto or seek important remedies ensuring fair competition for Telefonica’s proposed takeover of Digital+, the pay-TV unit of Prisa.

The deal would give Telefonica a 80 percent market share of pay-TV content in Spain.

Telefonica declined to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.