EU extends Hutchison, Orange Austria decision to Nov. 30
August 29, 2012 / 10:10 AM / in 5 years

EU extends Hutchison, Orange Austria decision to Nov. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European Union competition regulators have extended the deadline to decide whether to clear a 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) bid by Hutchison 3G for France Telecom’s Orange Austria unit by three days to Nov. 30 on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the matter said respondents to a European Commission request for feedback from third parties had asked the EU regulator for more time due to public holidays.

Hutchison 3G, the Austrian unit of Hutchison Whampoa which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, has proposed opening up its mobile network to new players to allay regulatory concerns the deal would cut the number of operators in Austria to three from four.

Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that Hutchison has signed a memorandum of understanding with Liberty Global’s cable operator UPC on this issue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
