FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Orange's Polish unit, Netia may cooperate on fibre -paper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 18, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Orange's Polish unit, Netia may cooperate on fibre -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 18 (Reuters) - Orange's Polish unit and Netia, Poland's largest fixed-line operators, are close to signing a deal to coordinate their fibre roll-out plans to lower costs and speed up returns, daily newspaper Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.

Orange Polska, Poland's largest mobile operator, aims to use fibre optics to deliver high-speed broadband to regain market share.

The two operators' fibre investment plans were estimated at 2.6 billion zlotys ($653 million). Neither was available for immediate comment.

$1 = 3.9840 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.