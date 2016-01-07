FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange unit sees labour agreement hitting Q4 profit
January 7, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Polish Orange unit sees labour agreement hitting Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange expects charges related to its labour agreements to cut its fourth-quarter gross profit by 92 million zlotys ($23.1 million), the unit said on Thursday.

Last month, Orange Polska signed a trade union agreement, under which up to 2,050 employees may leave through a voluntary departure scheme, with up to 1,030 employees to quit this year.

The company, Poland’s largest telecoms operator, said it would book 131 million worth of charges related to the agreement, lowered by 39 million in reversed charges. The charges will not effect the group’s adjusted core profit EBITDA. ($1 = 3.9893 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
