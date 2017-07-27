FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 3 hours ago

Orange says French market returns to growth in Q2

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Orange said on Thursday that the French market returned to growth in the second-quarter for the first time in eight years.

France's biggest telecoms operator said quarterly revenue was up 0.5 percent in the country, where it generates more than 40 percent of its sales.

Group revenues grew by 1.4 percent on a comparable basis to 10.2 billion euros ($11.98 billion). Orange's core operating profit grew by 2.4 percent in the second quarter to 3.38 billion euros, in line with a Reuters poll of 3.35 billion.

$1 = 0.8516 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic

