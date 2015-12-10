France's Macron not opposed in principle to telecoms consolidation

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said he did not oppose in principle a consolidation of the French telecoms sector to three operators from the current main four, which have been waging a price war since Iliad joined the market.

He made the comment following reports saying state-controlled telecoms group Orange was in talks with Bouygues to buy its telecom arm, and in response to a question as to whether he was opposed to a move to three players in the sector.

Macron had opposed a previous bid by European telecoms group Altice to buy Bouygues, saying in June it could destroy jobs and risked creating a French operator that was “too big to fail”.

“I had expressed an opinion on that offer which had emerged at the time,” he said on Thursday, “but I‘m not religious about the subject in general. It’s not a position of principle.”