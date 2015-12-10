FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Macron not opposed in principle to telecoms consolidation
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 10, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

France's Macron not opposed in principle to telecoms consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said he did not oppose in principle a consolidation of the French telecoms sector to three operators from the current main four, which have been waging a price war since Iliad joined the market.

He made the comment following reports saying state-controlled telecoms group Orange was in talks with Bouygues to buy its telecom arm, and in response to a question as to whether he was opposed to a move to three players in the sector.

Macron had opposed a previous bid by European telecoms group Altice to buy Bouygues, saying in June it could destroy jobs and risked creating a French operator that was “too big to fail”.

“I had expressed an opinion on that offer which had emerged at the time,” he said on Thursday, “but I‘m not religious about the subject in general. It’s not a position of principle.”

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Michel Rose; editing Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.