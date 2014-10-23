FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Orange Q3 results in line, confirms 2014 targets
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 23, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Orange Q3 results in line, confirms 2014 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects profit definitions in paragraphs two and three)

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Orange SA, France’s largest telecom operator, posted quarterly results largely in line with expectations but relied on steeper cost-cutting to stabilise profit margins, even as it reported rising subscriptions to its faster 4G mobile services.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of 9.805 billion euros ($12.39 billion), slightly above analysts’ forecasts of 9.71 billion, and said restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 3.245 billion euros.

It also confirmed that it expects to meet its full-year 2014 target for EBITDA of 12.0 billion to 12.5 billion euros and said it expects to return its ratio of net debt to EBITDA closer to two times by the end of the year. (1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.