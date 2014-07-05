FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 5, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Orange says Spain is where it sees potential targets-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, July 5 (Reuters) - French telecom group Orange says Spain is where it sees possible acquisition targets and does not exclude looking again at Bouygues’ telecom business if invited to do so, Orange’s chief said on Saturday.

Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said there were many countries such as Belgium, Poland and Romania, where there could be potential acquisition targets.

“But if one had to mention only one (country) for us, it would be Spain,” Richard said on the fringes of an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence, in the south of France.

Asked about consolidation of the French telecom market after Orange on Wednesday said it would not make a bid for rival Bouygues Telecom, Richard said: “If somebody else approaches us... to maybe put together an offer that would satisfy Bouygues, then of course, we will look into it.”

Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
