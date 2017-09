Jan 5 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Says successfully completes sale of 15 percent stake of its Egyptian subsidiary, Orascom Hotels and Development

* Offering was oversubscribed 3.8x and generated 506.1 million Egyptian pounds(approximately $70.7 million, 69.9 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)