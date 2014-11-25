FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orascom DH says 9-month revenues up 12.1 pct to CHF 184.6 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orascom DH says 9-month revenues up 12.1 pct to CHF 184.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Records a net profit of 36.4 million Swiss francs, with a strong performance from its operating segments in Q3 2014

* 9-month net profit attributable to shareholders of company reached 36.4 million Swiss francs after a 75.8 million Swiss francs loss in same period last year

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA for period was 24.9 million Swiss francs(9 months 2013: -4.9 million Swiss francs)

* 9-month revenues increased by 12.1 pct to 184.6 million Swiss francs(9 month 2013: 164.7 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.