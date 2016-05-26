FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Orascom Construction reverses full year loss with Q1 $23 mln net profit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 26, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Orascom Construction reverses full year loss with Q1 $23 mln net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Orascom Construction posted a net profit of $23 million in the first quarter of 2016, up significantly from $5.8 million a year ago and returning to profit after recording disappointing full year losses last year.

The group said on Thursday it had signed new contracts worth $510 million in Egypt, Algeria, and the United States during the first quarter.

Orascom, dual-listed in Cairo and Dubai, reported EBITDA of $48.8 million and maintained a healthy backlog level of $6.1 billion, 47 percent of which was in Egypt.

“In Egypt, we are pleased with the excellent progress of our large power and transportation projects, and continue to add new work in our competitive sectors,” said CEO Osama Bishai.

Power was also the company’s largest growth area in Egypt last year. Egypt’s government has tried to tackle power shortages by cutting subsidies, importing natural gas, and boosting its power output.

The engineering and building business controlled by a billionaire member of Egypt’s prominent Sawiris family was once the biggest blue-chip stock on the Egyptian exchange.

It effectively pulled out of the bourse in 2013 when another Sawiris company, Amsterdam-listed OCI NV, bought out the vast majority of its shares. OCI moved the primary listing of its construction assets back to Cairo in March. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.