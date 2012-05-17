FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's OCI shareholders approve company split
#Basic Materials
May 17, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt's OCI shareholders approve company split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) have approved a plan to separate its construction and fertiliser businesses into two new companies, the group said on Thursday.

The move is designed to make the two entities more competitive, widen their investor base, make their management more flexible and improve their credit profiles.

“OCI reported a record shareholder participation rate of 84.48 percent of the company’s total outstanding shares at the extraordinary general meeting,” it said in a statement.

Egypt’s regulator must approve the move before it can go ahead. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)

