BRIEF-Orascom Development announces settlement of disputes with Falcon Hotels
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 23, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orascom Development announces settlement of disputes with Falcon Hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG : * Announces settlement of disputes with Falcon Hotels S.A.E. * Amicable settlement to end disputes including litigation procedures and 4

arbitration proceedings in 2 jurisdictions * Settlement to positively reflect on results, to reverse previously formed

provisions in the amount of $60 million * As part of settlement, Falcon Hotels recognized right of Orascom to receive

all revenues from Cape Citadel Hotel’s operations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

