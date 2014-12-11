FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding to offer 10-15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding to offer 10-15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Filed with Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) to offer 10-15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary, Orascom Hotels and Development (OHD)

* OHD’s board of directors approved offering of 10 to 15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary at a total equity value of 3.37 billion Egyptian pounds (approximately $470 million or 455 million Swiss francs)

* 10-15 pct will be sold at a consideration of 15.20 Egyptian pounds(approximately $2.12, 2.06 Swiss francs) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

