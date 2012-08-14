FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orascom Telecom swings to Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Orascom Telecom swings to Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Egypt-based Orascom Telecom reported second-quarter net profit of $27 million on Tuesday, reversing a loss of $58 million a year earlier when results were weighed down by tax charges from the sale of its Tunisian business.

Egypt-based Orascom is controlled by Russia’s Vimpelcom and has operations in Algeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Canada.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $469.8 million, the company said, revising down its year-earlier figure to $439 million from $476 million. Underlying profitability was expected by analysts to be slightly lower because of weaker mobile margins in Bangladesh.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.