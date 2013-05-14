FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Orascom Telecom says it rejects Altimo's buyout offer
May 14, 2013 / 3:50 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's Orascom Telecom says it rejects Altimo's buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Holding said its board of directors had recommended rejecting an offer by a subsidiary of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Altimo to buy out the mobile company for $0.70 a share.

Cyprus-based Altimo made the offer in late March.

A statement by Orascom said that an independent financial adviser had put a fair value Orascom’s shares at $0.86 per share.

“Hence we see that the offer price is below the fair value of the share by 18.7 percent,” the statement said.

