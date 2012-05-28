FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orasom Telecom says court upholds fine on Algerian unit
May 28, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

Orasom Telecom says court upholds fine on Algerian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 28 (Reuters) - Cairo-based Orascom Telecom said on Monday that an Algerian court had confirmed fines against its Algerian subsidiary but had suspended a jail sentence on a member of the unit’s senior executive team.

It said the court of appeal confirmed a judgement against Orasom Telecom Algerie (OTA) that consisted of fines of 99 billion Algerian dinars, worth about $1.3 billion.

“The criminal custodial sentence previously ordered against a member of OTA’s senior executive team has been suspended. However, OTA has been ordered to pay the whole amount of the fines,” it said in a statement. OTA says its executive complied with the law.

