FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OraSure Technologies sees Q4 EPS $0.07 to $0.08
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-OraSure Technologies sees Q4 EPS $0.07 to $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - OraSure Technologies Inc : * Terminates oral fluid drugs of abuse assay collaboration with Roche

Diagnostics * As part of the termination, Roche will continue to supply certain of the

assays developed under that collaboration on a transitional basis * Under the termination agreement, Roche will make an initial payment of $8.3

million to OraSure * Sees Q4 2013 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08 * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Could receive payment of up to an additional $5.5 million from Roche * Says has the right to stop supply of assays prior to the end of five-year

period * Says additional $5.5 million payment from Roche depends on how early in

five-year period supply obligation is ended * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.