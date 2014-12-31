BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT acquires apartments by directed share issue

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Says Orava Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Plc signed deal to acquire Asunto Oy Rovaniemen Rekiretki 16-18 and Rovaniemen Rekiretki 29

* Says investment properties consist in total of 80 apartments

* Says will fund transaction price 4 million euros ($4.9 million) by a directed share issue allocated to Royal House Oy

* Says binding agreement is estimated to have a positive approximately 1 million euros impact on company's result for Q4