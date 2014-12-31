FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT acquires apartments by directed share issue
December 31, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT acquires apartments by directed share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Says Orava Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Plc signed deal to acquire Asunto Oy Rovaniemen Rekiretki 16-18 and Rovaniemen Rekiretki 29

* Says investment properties consist in total of 80 apartments

* Says will fund transaction price 4 million euros ($4.9 million) by a directed share issue allocated to Royal House Oy

* Says binding agreement is estimated to have a positive approximately 1 million euros impact on company’s result for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8231 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
