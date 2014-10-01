FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT acquired more than 100 apartments
October 1, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT acquired more than 100 apartments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct. 1 (Reuters) - Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oy

* Orava Residential REIT said on Tuesday acquired 58 apartments from Skanska at a debt-free price of 13.5 million euros

* Orava Residential REIT acquired 54 apartments in Kotka at a total debt-free purchase price of 1.45 million euros from A. Ahlstrom Kiinteistot Oy

* In the directed issue subscribed on Tuesday, the company issued a total of about 115 thousands new shares

* The transaction concluded and the binding agreement were estimated to improve the company’s result for the third quarter by over 2.0 million euros

