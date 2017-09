Sept 17 (Reuters) - Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Said on Tuesday that dividend payment on Sept. 30 per share is 0.28 euro

* Said the ex-dividend date is Sept. 17 and the record date is Sept. 19

* Said dividend payment in total is 1,206,232.23 euros

