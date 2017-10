HELSINKI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Finnish real estate investment trust Orava Asuntorahasto said it raised 30.9 million euros ($42 million) through its initial public offering, the first on the Helsinki stock exchange’s main board since 2007.

Orava on Monday said the shares, offered for 10.3 euros each, were oversubscribed. The stock will be publicly traded starting on October 14. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)