#Financials
November 7, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Q3 operating income slightly up to EUR 2.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Q3 operating income 2.5 million euros versus 2.3 million euros

* Q3 revenue 4.4 million euros versus 2.7 million euros

* Says result for Q4 is expected to remain lower than that for Q3

* Says value of apartments in investment portfolio is expected to fall slightly during remainder of year and start to rise moderately next year

* Estimates it has prerequisites for maintaining good profitability in 2014 and exceeding targeted total return of 10 percent on shareholders’ equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
