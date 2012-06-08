FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor Orbis undecided on Vodafone-CWW deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Investor Orbis undecided on Vodafone-CWW deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Orbis, the largest shareholder in Cable & Wireless Worldwide, has yet to decide how it will vote on Vodafone’s 1 billion pound bid and will wait for shareholder meetings later this month to make up its mind on a deal it has criticised.

“As things stand today, we intend to vote in person at the shareholder meetings on 18 June and expect to make our decision on how to vote shortly before the meetings,” an Orbis spokesman said on Friday.

Vodafone needs the holders of 75 percent of CWW’s stock to support its 38-pence-a-share offer for its scheme of arrangement to succeed. If it falls short, it has the option to switch to a tender offer.

Orbis holds a 19 percent stake in CWW.

“Our decision on how to vote will be driven largely by the relative attractiveness of trying to stay in CWW versus other investment options available at the time,” the Orbis spokesman said.

“We will do the right thing for our clients as opposed to being influenced by the views of other interested parties or calculating the probability of the Vodafone offer prevailing at the meetings.”

The investment firm has consistently said Vodafone’s 1.04 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer undervalues CWW’s assets, which include a British fibre optic network and international cable connections.

It has said, however, it would be comfortable retaining a stake in a Vodafone-controlled CWW.

Vodafone declined to comment. To date, the recommended bid has been publicly backed by the holders of 18.6 percent of CWW’s stock.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.