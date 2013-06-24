FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Orbis to pay dividend of 1.4 zlotys per share
June 24, 2013 / 5:30 PM / in 4 years

Poland's Orbis to pay dividend of 1.4 zlotys per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Polish hotel group Orbis , which is majority owned by France’s Accor, will pay a dividend of 64.5 million zlotys ($19.5 million), or 1.4 zlotys per share, from its 2012 profits, the company said on Monday.

At an annual shareholder meeting, Accor, which owns almost 53 percent of Orbis, overruled pension fund Aviva, a minority stakeholder, which proposed the company should pay out a dividend of 2 zlotys per share.

In 2012, Orbis posted a net profit of 104 million zlotys.

$1 = 3.3163 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter

