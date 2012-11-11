Israel's Orbit wins large satellite communications deal

TEL AVIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Orbit Technologies won a contract for its Ka-band communications systems from one of the world’s largest satellite ventures, the Israeli company said on Sunday.

Orbit said the customer, a consortium of carriers that provides satellite high-speed broadband communications around the world, estimates the potential market for Orbit’s systems at $150 million over five years.

The company received an initial immediate order worth 4 million shekels ($1.03 million).

Orbit’s shares were up 40 percent to 8.68 shekels in afternoon trade.

Orbit will supply communications systems, including 2,500 antennas, for the Ka band frequency, a key growth engine for the satellite communications industry.