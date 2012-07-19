FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Orbital Sciences beats Q2 estimates, cuts FY sales view
July 19, 2012 / 11:13 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Orbital Sciences beats Q2 estimates, cuts FY sales view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.24

* Q2 rev up 6 pct to $371.3 mln

* Sees 2012 rev at $1.43 bln-$1.48 bln

July 19 (Reuters) - Aerospace company Orbital Sciences Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly results due to higher revenue from its cargo resupply contract with NASA.

The company, however, saw sales declines in its other two segments, launch vehicles and satellites and space systems, and cut its 2012 revenue forecast.

Orbital Sciences expects 2012 revenue of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Analysts on average expect revenue of $1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $$14.6 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with earnings of $21.2 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 24 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $371.3 million, higher than the $361.4 million analysts had expected.

Advanced space programs segment, which handles the cargo supply contract with NASA for the International Space Station, reported a 29 percent increase in revenue to $133.0 million.

Sales at the satellites and space systems segment fell $8.1 million to $130.1 million, primarily due to lower revenue from communications satellite contracts that are nearing completion.

The satellites and space systems segment includes small and medium-class satellites used by the communications and the broadcasting industry.

Shares of Orbital Science closed at $13.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

