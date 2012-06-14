FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orbital Sciences says no restatements after SEC review
June 14, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Orbital Sciences says no restatements after SEC review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Aerospace company Orbital Sciences Corp said it will not restate its 2010 and third-quarter 2011 financial reports after the completion of discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its revenue recognition practices.

The SEC had asked for information on certain accounting policies and disclosures related to the revenue recognition of a contract awarded by NASA.

Orbital Sciences makes rockets and space systems for commercial, military and civil government customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense.

Shares of the company were slightly down at $11.96 in early trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

