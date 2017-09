Aug 8 (Reuters) - Orbitz Worldwide Inc, an online travel agency, reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as it wrote off financing fees.

Net income was $561,000, or nil per share, in the second quarter, compared with $4.6 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company said results included an $18.1 million write-off of deferred financing fees and other refinancing costs.