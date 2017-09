Sept 17 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc, the world’s largest online travel services company by bookings, said Thursday that it has completed its $1.3-billion purchase of Orbitz Worldwide Inc following U.S. antitrust approval Wednesday.

The company said Orbitz stock no longer is being traded on the New York Stock Exchange as a result of the closure. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)