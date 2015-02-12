FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Online travel agency Expedia to buy rival Orbitz for $1.33 bln
February 12, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Online travel agency Expedia to buy rival Orbitz for $1.33 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects purchase price in headline and first paragraph to $1.33 billion from $1.38 billion to reflect 110.8 million Orbitz shares on which deal is based)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Expedia Inc said it would buy rival Orbitz Worldwide for about $1.33 billion, as it looks to increase its customers base in a highly competitive industry.

Expedia’s offer of $12.00 per share in cash represents a premium of 24.7 percent to Orbitz’s Wednesday close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

