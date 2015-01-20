Orbitz exploring sale - Bloomberg

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with a financial adviser as it reaches out to potential buyers and has drawn interest from private-equity funds and other internet companies, Bloomberg cited the people as saying. (bloom.bg/1AInxou)

Orbitz, which had a market capitalization of about $1 billion as of Friday, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company’s shares jumped as much as 15 percent to $10.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)