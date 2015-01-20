FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orbitz exploring sale - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 20, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Orbitz exploring sale - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with a financial adviser as it reaches out to potential buyers and has drawn interest from private-equity funds and other internet companies, Bloomberg cited the people as saying. (bloom.bg/1AInxou)

Orbitz, which had a market capitalization of about $1 billion as of Friday, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company’s shares jumped as much as 15 percent to $10.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.