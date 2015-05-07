FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orbitz Worldwide reports 1st-quarter loss
May 7, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Orbitz Worldwide reports 1st-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Orbitz Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss, missing analysts’ expectations of a profit.

The online travel services company, which larger rival Expedia Inc plans to acquire pending approval by antitrust regulators, lost about $20.9 million in the first quarter, or 19 cents per diluted share, versus a year-earlier loss of about $5.9 million, or 5 cents per diluted share.

Analysts estimated, on average, the company would earn 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
