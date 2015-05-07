FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Orbitz Worldwide reports 1st-qtr loss; revenues miss estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Orbitz Worldwide reports 1st-qtr loss; revenues miss estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, byline)

By Jeffrey Dastin

May 7 (Reuters) - Orbitz Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss, missing analysts’ expectations of a profit as a rise in fraudulent transactions added to costs.

The online travel services company, which larger rival Expedia Inc plans to acquire pending regulatory approval, lost $20.9 million in the first quarter, or 19 cents per diluted share, versus a year-earlier loss of $5.9 million, or 5 cents per diluted share.

Analysts estimated, on average, the company would post a profit of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue totaled about $220 million, up 5 percent from a year ago. Analysts, on average, looked for $224 million.

Orbitz said the total cost of revenue surged 70 percent from a year ago to $72.5 million due to a rise in customer service costs and fraudulent transactions.

The company said the fraudulent transactions did not come from a data breach but from the illegal use of credit card information obtained elsewhere.

Gross travel sales, or bookings, rose 1 percent to $3.2 billion. The sales were up 4 percent when accounting for the fall of foreign currencies against the dollar.

Bookings increased on greater hotel and car rental sales, although a drop in vacation package sales and average air fares partially offset the rise, Orbitz said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.