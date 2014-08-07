Orbitz forecasts current-quarter sales above estimates

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Online travel operator Orbitz Worldwide Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates as an improving economy spurs spending on air travel and hotel bookings.

The company, which operates travel booking websites under its namesake and CheapTickets brands, said it expects revenue of $249-$254 million for the quarter ending September. Analysts on average were expecting $242.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Orbitz also reported second-quarter net income of $6.9 million, or 6 cents per share. In the year ago quarter, which included a $18.1 million write-off of deferred financing fees and other refinancing costs, the company earned $561,000. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)