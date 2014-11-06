FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2014

Orbitz revenue gets boost from rising North America travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Online travel operator Orbitz Worldwide Inc reported a 14.6 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by rising leisure and business travel in North America.

The company, which operates travel booking websites under Orbitz and CheapTickets brands, said revenue increased to $253.1 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $220.9 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/1onKYU7)

Gross bookings increased 14 percent to $3.1 billion.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
