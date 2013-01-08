Orbitz Worldwide chief financial officer resigns

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Orbitz Worldwide said on Tuesday that Mitch Marcus resigned as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities and that it has named David Belmont as interim finance chief.

Marcus, 49, was appointed finance chief at the online travel agency in November 2012. His resignation was effective on Tuesday, Orbitz said in a federal filing.

Belmont, 46, served as interim CFO from June to November of 2012. He has previously served as Orbitz group vice president for financial planning and analysis.