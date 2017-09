Oct 17 (Reuters) - Orchestra Premaman SA :

* Considers non-listed 6-year bond issue worth maximum 20 million euros

* Bonds are to be issued on Nov. 6 and finance company general business activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)