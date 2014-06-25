FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orco Property restructures debt of Czech and Slovak portfolio
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

Orco Property restructures debt of Czech and Slovak portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group has restructured debt in its Czech and Slovak portfolio financed by Credit Agricole CIB.

In the deal, concerning three properties, Orco said it had transferred stakes in companies owning the Hlubocky production plant in the Czech Republic and the Dunaj department store in the Slovak capital to a subsidiary of Credit Agricole CIB.

It kept ownership of its Bubenska 1 building in Prague, with lower leverage and a longer debt maturity, it said.

“This transaction has a minimum group NAV impact and allows (Orco) to mainly cut-off and restructure underperforming loans and gain enough time to progress with development of the Bubenska 1 building,” Orco said in a statement.

Orco said it also refinanced an office building in Luxembourg.

The central European developer posted a record loss last year after write-offs, mostly due to provisions for its unfinished 192-metre high Zlota 44 residential tower in Warsaw.

In April a bank called in loans on the project. Orco has put up for sale the landmark building, which stands near Warsaw’s tallest structure, the Palace of Culture and Science.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.